Penn State’s Saquon Barkley named AP All-American

Saquon Barkley is being recognized left and right, and with the production he’s had this season, it shouldn’t be a surprise.
Barkley was named to the Associated Press All-America third team on Monday afternoon. He was selected alongside UTEP’s Aaron Jones on the third team, while Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Texas’ D’Onta Foreman were on the first team and San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey earned second team laurels.
It’s another national honor for Barkley, who was named to the Sporting News All-America second team last week.
The sophomore, who also earned the 2016 Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award as well as the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year award, is the first Penn State running back since Larry Johnson in 2002 to garner All-America accolades.
The breakout tailback also shared the Chicago Tribune Silver Football with Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, awarded annually to the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player.
Barkley, a unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection, has accumulated 1,302 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns this season. He has also hauled in 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Barkley is just the eighth player in Penn State history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and became the first Nittany Lion to post back-to-back games with 200-plus all-purpose yards since 2002 (Johnson).
Barkley looks to finish his season strong as the No. 5 Nittany Lions face No. 9 Southern California in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.
