Donovan Johnson commits to Penn State

Penn State added another member to its 2017 recruiting class.
Donovan Johnson, a cornerback out of Detroit, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions via his personal Twitter account on Tuesday night.
Johnson, ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports, is a playmaker out of highly-decorated Cass Technical High School.
The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder has wheels, clocking a 4.35 40-yard dash at The Opening Finals in July, which is Nike’s premier football camp hosted at Oregon. Johnson recorded the third-fastest time at a camp that invites 166 prospects.
Johnson chose Penn State over Virginia Tech after coming to State College for an official visit last week.
Johnson, who will take part in the Army All-American Bowl, is the 17th member of Penn State’s 2017 class and second cornerback, joining D.J. Brown of Creekside High School (Georgia).
I'm blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Penn State University !!! #107kstrong #PennState ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uUJLfFH4JB— Donovan Johnson (@YeathatsDon) December 14, 2016
Comments