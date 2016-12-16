Penn State offensive lineman Brendan Mahon will not play in the Rose Bowl. Penn State coach James Franklin announced that he was out for the remainder of the season at Friday’s Rose Bowl media day.
Mahon, who left Penn State’s win over Iowa on Nov. 5 early with an unspecified injury, has not returned the field since.
Three days after exiting the game against the Hawkeyes, Mahon was admitted to Hershey Medical Center, Penn State athletics confirmed to the Centre Daily Times at the time.
Mahon’s jersey hung in Penn State’s locker room for Penn State’s game at Indiana on Nov. 12, which was tweeted out by the team.
Mahon was seen in street clothes celebrating with teammates on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and in the locker room following Penn State’s 38-31 Big Ten Championship win against Wisconsin.
