McSorley thankful for Heisman consideration

Saquon Barkley was considered a fringe Heisman contender at midseason, but in the past couple weeks another Nittany Lion name came up during the discussion: Trace McSorley.
The Penn State quarterback, who led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten title with 384 passing yards and four touchdowns against Wisconsin, started to garner Heisman consideration.
Before the award was given to Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, CBSSports’ Dennis Dodd had McSorley at No. 3 on his Heisman ballot.
Others in the national and local media vouched for McSorley’s consideration — and NFL.com even has the redshirt sophomore as a top-five candidate for the 2017 Heisman.
So what does McSorley think of all this?
“I really didn’t ever think that was going to be a possibility this year,” McSorley said at Friday’s Rose Bowl media day. “It’s a tremendous honor and I’m definitely thankful for it. You have to kind of take it with a grain of salt and not let it get to your head.”
