Highly-touted Pennsylvania football recruit Lamont Wade commits to Penn State

Penn State added a huge name to its 2017 recruiting class.
Clairton cornerback Lamont Wade, considered by some to be Pennsylvania’s top prospect, committed to the Nittany Lions via his personal Twitter account on Saturday night.
Wade is a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state, according to Rivals.com, while 247 Sports ranks him as a four-star prospect and No. 2 in Pennsylvania.
No matter the distinction, Wade has talent. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder, who was also a running back at Clairton, exhibits top-notch field vision and instincts, as well as a quick break on the ball in the air.
Wade, the No. 9 prospect in the country per Rivals.com, chose Penn State over Pittsburgh, Ohio State, West Virginia, Tennessee and UCLA.
He’s the third player to commit to Penn State this month. Four-star IMG Academy wide receiver KJ Hamler and four-star Cass Technical (Detroit) cornerback Donovan Johnson verbally committed on Dec. 9 and 13, respectively.
Wade is the 18th member of Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class.
Wade, who was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Monday, ended his high school career with a loss to Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A championship game last week. In that game he rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries, caught a pass for five yards and on defense made five tackles including a half-tackle for loss.
Wade is slated to play in the Under Armour All-America Game at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, which will be televised on ESPN.
