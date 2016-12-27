Penn State players suspended for Rose Bowl due to violation of team rules

Unfortunately for the No. 5 Nittany Lions, they will be without some players when they face No. 9 Southern California in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday that an unspecified number of players will not be available to participate in “The Granddaddy of Them All” due to suspension.
“We have some guys who won’t participate for reasons that we won’t get into right now, for violation of team rules,” Franklin said at Disney California Adventure during Penn State’s first Rose Bowl week public appearance. “We’ll leave it at that.”
Franklin declined to name who would be held out of the game.
“At this time, we probably won’t get into that,” the coach added. “There will be a time and a place for that.”
While Franklin isn’t scheduled to be made available to the media until Friday, it could become more clear who won’t be playing sooner rather than later. Penn State’s Wednesday practice is open to media for 15 minutes, followed by interviews with defensive coordinator Brent Pry and several players.
