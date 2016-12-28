Cabinda skipping NFL Draft, returning for senior season

A few hours before taking the StubHub Center field for practice, Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda made Nittany Lion fans rather happy.
Cabinda will not enter the NFL Draft and is set to return to Penn State for his senior season, the linebacker announced on his personal Twitter account Wednesday.
“It’s an absolute honor to be able to wear the Blue and White on Saturdays,” Cabinda said in a tweeted statement. “After speaking to those closest to me who have my best interest at heart, I believe it would be best to completely focus on beating USC in the Rose Bowl. I am very excited to announce that I will be returning for my senior year and holding off entering the NFL draft for another year. I love playing for the best university on earth in Penn State and am looking forward to playing in front of 107K for another year.”
⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SBDPBj6Au5— Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) December 28, 2016
Cabinda has been a leader on Penn State’s defense this season. Manning the middle linebacker position, he’s been a critical communicator — as well as a sure tackler. The New Jersey native has 70 tackles, four of them for a loss, and one sack in just eight games played this season.
The junior, after missing five consecutive games, came back for the Ohio State game and recorded 13 tackles in Penn State’s 24-21 upset.
Last year, Cabinda led the team in tackles as a sophomore, racking up 100 stops.
Cabinda is the second Penn State player to recently announce their intent to return. Tight end Mike Gesicki said last week that he would also be coming back for his senior season.
Both players figure to be key parts of the Rose Bowl when the No. 5 Nittany Lions face No. 9 Southern California at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The media is scheduled to speak with Cabinda and other members of the Nittany Lion defense later today, so stay tuned for updates.
