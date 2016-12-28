Quite a buzz made inside Penn State with Lamont Wade’s commitment

When highly-touted recruit Lamont Wade picked the Nittany Lions on Dec. 18, it was met with celebration across Penn State Twitter.
Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator Brent Pry was pretty pumped, too.
“We’re super excited,” the defensive coordinator said of Wade, arguably the top 2017 prospect in Pennsylvania. “We can’t wait to get him in.”
Wade, a cornerback out of Clairton, is a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and chose Penn State over Pittsburgh, Ohio State, UCLA, West Virginia and Tennessee.
Wade is slated to enroll early and will arrive on-campus in January, allowing him to experience winter workouts and spring practice.
Pry is pleased that a guy like Wade, who is expected to push for playing time in his first season, will get in the system prior to fall camp.
“I think if you have a guy you want to play as a freshman, if you have a need, having him in the spring puts him lightyears ahead of the other guys,” Pry said.
