Penn State’s Brent Pry enjoying Shareef Miller’s, Kevin Givens’ and Robert Windsor’s success, contributions

2:12 PSU defensive coordinator Pry talks to the media. Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC