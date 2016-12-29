Mike Gesicki talks decision to return for senior season

Last week, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki announced that he would return for his senior season, and he hasn’t regretted it since.
“Going into it, I knew there were options at the next level,” Gesicki said Thursday at the LA Galaxy’s StubHub Center complex. “But there’s room to improve...At the end of the day, I made the best decision for myself, this team and my family. I’m happy I did it.”
Before he made his decision, Gesicki, who has set Penn State tight end single-season records this year with 47 catches and 668 receiving yards, talked to offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
Moorhead, whose name has been thrown around the college football head coaching carousel, told Gesicki that he’d be back for 2017.
“It was awesome to hear that and have that reassurance,” the junior tight end said. “That was a crucial part to my decision.”
Gesicki also said the resources around him helped him out with his choice. He spoke with former teammates, like Steelers tight end Jesse James and Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, and sat down with head coach James Franklin to pick his brain.
Ultimately, all signs pointed toward him returning to Penn State.
And with another season like 2016, Gesicki can really boost his stock before the 2018 NFL Draft.
