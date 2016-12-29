Saquon Barkley offers opinion on McCaffrey, Fournette sitting out bowl games

Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley is just a sophomore, so he’s not concerned with the NFL Draft until after next season.
But the underclassman, like everyone else in the college football world, has watched a couple high-profile players — Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and LSU’s Leonard Fournette — decide to skip their respective non-playoff bowl games to focus on preparing for the draft.
Barkley said doing something like that next year is too far ahead to even think about, but he understands the decision Fournette and McCaffrey made.
“It’s easy to judge being on the outside looking in, not actually being in their position or in their shoes,” Barkley said Thursday at the LA Galaxy’s StubHub Center complex. “They’re two elite backs, probably going to be drafted in the first round...At the end of the day, it’s their decision.”
