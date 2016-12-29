Maxwell Club honors James Franklin, Trace McSorley

More honors rolled in for the Penn State football team Thursday, with head coach James Franklin and quarterback Trace McSorley picking up awards from the Maxwell Football Club.
Franklin was named Tri-State Coach of the Year and McSorley was the Brian Westbrook Award Tri-State Player of the Year. They will be honored at the 80th Maxwell Club Awards Gala on March 10 at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.
Franklin is the first Penn State coach to be honored as the club’s Tri-State Coach of the Year.
Penn State meets Southern California in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
