Penn State fans gather in Los Angeles for Rose Bowl pep rally

Penn State football coach James Franklin celebrated the Big Ten Championship with his family while teammates celebrated with each other. The win gives the Nittany Lions a shot at making the College Football Playoffs.
The Penn State Alumni Association held a mixer at Buffalo Wild Wings in Indianapolis Friday night, one day before the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin. Penn State cheerleaders, the Nittany Lion and the Lionettes dance team made appearances and led chants.
Penn State fans and graduates Craig Howe and Jason Fedon own a Penn State-wrapped RV. It was unveiled for the first time before Penn State took on Michigan State in the last home football game of the season.
Fans gather in downtown State College after Penn State upsets No. 2 Ohio State. Fans take the time to chat with the CDT about what the wins means to them. Police were also on scene early Sunday morning to control the rallies that included thousands of people. Some rioted and destroyed public and private property.