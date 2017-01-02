USC storms back to beat Penn State, wins Rose Bowl

No. 9 Southern California defeated No. 5 Penn State 52-49 in the 103rd edition of the Rose Bowl on Monday in a wild shootout affair.
USC placekicker Matt Boermeester nailed a 46-yard field goal attempt as time expired to hand Penn State just its third loss of the season.
The Nittany Lions (11-3) trailed to the Trojans (10-3) by six at halftime, but came out with the intensity of a team known for its second-half comebacks.
After a forcing a three-and-out on the first possession of the half, Penn State, more specifically Saquon Barkley, made USC pay in a big way. Barkley ripped off a nasty 79-yard run on Penn State's first play of the half, splitting several defenders and breaking the ankles of at least five Trojans.
Barkley said he watched Reggie Bush-Rose Bowl tape earlier this week, and he might've stole a move or two from the USC legend.
The play gave Penn State a 28-27 lead, and the Nittany Lions were ready to tack on another shortly after.
Penn State held USC to a second consecutive punt, and, of course, the next play McSorley hit Godwin for a juggling 72-yard touchdown throw to move Penn State ahead 35-27. Godwin had himself a career day, tallying nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
And no, the Nittany Lions weren't done.
Two plays later, USC quarterback Sam Darnold tried to fit a pass in on a slant, but Christian Campbell played the ball expertly. The junior cornerback popped the ball loose, and senior linebacker Brandon Bell picked it off, rumbling down to USC's 3-yard line.
One play is all it took for Penn State to get in for the score — a designed run by Trace McSorley, who gutted out a bad first quarter to rebound with five total touchdowns.
In exactly four minutes, 34 seconds of game time, Penn State hung 21 points on USC and led the Trojans 42-27.
USC rebounded with a touchdown pass from Darnold to Juju Smith-Schuster, but so did the Nittany Lions. Aided by two personal foul penalties on the Trojans, including an ejection-by-targeting on leading tackler Cameron Smith, the Nittany Lions maneuvered an 8-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, capped by a seven-yard McSorley-to-Barkley connection.
Penn State led 49-35 with 1:55 to go in the third quarter. With 84 points, it became the highest-scoring Rose Bowl game ever — and there was still a period to go.
It was the Trojans who struck first in the fourth quarter. A 27-yard, tip-toe catch by Smith-Schuster put USC on Penn State's 3-yard line, where Ronald Jones II ran it in to cut the Nittany Lion lead to 49-42 with 8:15 to go in regulation.
After a failed attempt by USC to score as the minutes waned, Penn State got the ball back with 3:56 to go.
Barkley and the Nittany Lions couldn't kill the clock, returning possession to USC with 1:59 left. The Trojans started on their own 20-yard line after Blake Gillikin boomed a kick into the end zone.
Darnold marched the Trojans right down the field with the help of two pass interference calls on Penn State. Standing in the pocket with time to kill, the redshirt freshman quarterback nailed Darreus Rogers for a 27-yard touchdown score with 1:20 to go.
Boermeester's extra point was good, tying the game at 49-49.
Then, Boermeester became the hero. A McSorley interception snagged by Leon McQuay was a back-breaker, as McQuay ran it all the way back from the USC 35 the Penn State 33.
USC ran two plays, gained five yards, and lined up for the kick. Boermeester's attempt was true, splitting the uprights.
