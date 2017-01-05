Penn State’s Chris Godwin declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin has decided to forgo his senior year and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter on Thursday night.
“It’s been an honor and a blessing to have the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State Football Family,” Godwin said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I give all the glory to God. I don’t know if words can fully express my gratitude to everyone that played a role in me getting to this point. The success I’ve had is a direct result of my association with the teams and supporting staff that I’ve had.
“From Middletown High School to Penn State, I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. Those closest to me know the impact this has had on my growth. The special bond with this team is something I’ll hold forever.”
The junior led Penn State with 59 catches, 982 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Godwin finished his Nittany Lions career with a standout performance in the Rose Bowl, setting program bowl records for catches with nine and receiving yards with 187 and tying the record for touchdowns with two in the team’s 52-49 loss to Southern California.
