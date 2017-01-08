Safety Marcus Allen to play senior season at Penn State

On Sunday evening, Penn State’s defense got some good news.
Safety Marcus Allen posted a note to his personal Twitter page. In the note, he announced that he was returning for his senior season for the Nittany Lions.
“After a series of long conversations with my family, as well as those I trust,” he wrote, “and long nights on my knees in prayer, I’ve decided to return to Happy Valley and Penn State Nation for my senior season.”
At first glance, it seemed as if Allen was going to join teammate Garrett Sickels and head for the next level.
“The feedback I received from the NFL was largely positive and very persuasive regarding the decision to leave early for the NFL and I couldn’t ignore that,” he wrote.
He went on to say that he had a meeting with coach James Franklin, which was just as convincing in favor of staying with the Nittany Lions.
The junior led Penn State with 110 tackles with six of those tackles for a loss. He started all 14 games this season and will be a pivotal leader for the Nittany Lions’ secondary next year.
“The NFL will be there next year and I trust that God will prepare and deliver me wiser, stronger and healthy to meet that challenge,” he said.
