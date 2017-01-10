James Franklin named the 2016 Woody Hayes Award winner

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin was named the 2016 Woody Hayes Award winner for college football’s coach of the year, as presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Penn State announced Tuesday.
Franklin is the second Penn State coach to win the award, joining Joe Paterno (1978, 1982, 1986, 2005).
At the ceremony, Franklin won’t be the only Nittany Lion recognized. Penn State placekicker Tyler Davis will be honored as the 2016 Vlade Award winner for the NCAA’s most accurate kicker, and early enrollee Mike Miranda will get a nod as a Buckeye Blue Chips for the top Ohio high school players.
The 2016 Woody Hayes Award, as well as the rest of the honors, will be presented during the 62nd Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Franklin, who was already named the Dave McClain Big Ten Coach of the Year, is also a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, which will be announced on Jan. 11.
Franklin’s Nittany Lions put together a memorable season in his third year at the helm. Penn State finished with an 11-3 record, capturing the Big Ten Championship, defeating Ohio State, and coming oh-so-close to winning the 103rd Rose Bowl against Southern California.
Penn State finished the season at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 7 in the AP Poll.
