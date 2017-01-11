Ryan Bates named FWAA Freshman All-American

An underrated piece to Penn State’s explosive 2016 offense, freshman offensive lineman Ryan Bates received some recognition.
The guard-turned-tackle was selected to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team on Monday.
Bates, who was previously named to USA Today’s Freshman All-American squad, is one of two Nittany Lion offensive linemen, joining center Brian Gaia, to start every game this season. The Warrington native started at left guard before moving to left tackle for the final four-plus games, filling in for injured teammates.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder displayed versatility in his inaugural collegiate season, giving quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkely the time to operate.
The Nittany Lions broke program records for total offense (6,056 yards), passing yards (3,650) and passing touchdowns (29). Penn State also tied the 1994 squad for most points in a season (526).
