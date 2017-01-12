Penn State puts 5 football players on All-Bowl teams

Five members of the Penn State football team were named to various All-Bowl teams for their performances in the Rose Bowl.
The Nittany Lions lost 52-49 to Southern California on Jan. 2.
Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Chris Godwin were each named to bowl lists by The Associated Press, ESPN.com’s Big Ten team, NCAA.com, Sports Illustrated and Athlon. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates, punter Blake Gillikin and quarterback Trace McSorley were each also named to ESPN.com’s Big Ten team.
