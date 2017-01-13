Record-setting running back commits to Penn State

Journey Brown, a record-setting running back from Meadville, verbally committed to Penn State late Thursday night via Twitter.
Brown, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, is the 19th member and first tailback of the Nittany Lions’ 2017 class, which now ranks 14th in the country. Brown drew interest from Ohio State and Texas, but chose Penn State over offers from Temple, Syracuse and Duquesne.
Brown was a Class AAAAA all-state pick after posting mind-boggling numbers his senior season: 218 rushing attempts for 2,791 yards and 45 touchdowns, according to the Meadville Tribune. The 45 scores is a District 10 record, while the rushing yards are high school and county bests.
Some might remember his astonishing performance last season that made it on to SportsCenter. Brown rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns — in one game, a 107-90 win over DuBois on Sept. 12, 2015.
Brown is also the reigning PIAA Class AAA 100-meter dash state champion, clocking in a time of 10.73 seconds.
All things considered, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound back has a lot of burst, and despite his limited recruitment, that explosive ability is certainly nice to have for the Nittany Lions.
