Penn State defensive tackle Antoine White transfers to Albany

Penn State defensive tackle Antoine White is now a former Nittany Lion.
White, a rotation player on Penn State’s front four, is transferring to University of Albany, he announced via Twitter on Monday night.
“My past three years at Penn State have been filled with so many great experiences as a student-athlete, in school, sports, as well as in life,” White said in a statement. “I am forever grateful for all of these and I have built relationships that I know will last a lifetime. ... I wish Penn State football nothing but success in the future.”
January 17, 2017
White, who just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season, will be eligible to play for the Great Danes in the 2017 campaign. Because he’s transferring from an FBS to an FCS program, White won’t have to sit out a year.
In his time as a Nittany Lion, the New Jersey native didn’t start but appeared in 24 games. He had 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season, while contributing 12 tackles in 2015.
Defensive tackle is a position of depth for the Nittany Lions. They’ll return starters Parker Cothren, Curtis Cothran and Kevin Givens, as well as contributors Robert Windsor and Tyrell Chavis.
Four-star defensive tackle Fred Hansard is also verbally committed to Penn State and is expected to sign with the Nittany Lions on Feb. 1.
In Albany, White will play for a Penn State letterman. Greg Gattuso, a former Penn State defensive tackle and 1982 national champion, is the Great Danes’ head coach.
