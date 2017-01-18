Micah Parsons’ commitment to Penn State ‘pretty strong’

As Harrisburg’s Micah Parsons bodied up a couple State College players for an offensive rebound and muscled up the putback bucket, his athleticism and strength on the basketball court was apparent — and it isn’t even his primary sport.
Parson scored 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds Tuesday night in a nice showing against the Little Lions, and he did so less than three miles away from Beaver Stadium, where many hope to see the junior in blue and white in a couple years.
Parsons, a five-star defensive end according to 247 Sports, is verbally committed to Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class. He’s widely considered the top junior prospect in Pennsylvania and is ranked No. 5 nationally, according to 247.
So, how solid is Parsons’ commitment to the Nittany Lions?
After Tuesday’s game, Parsons said his pledge to Penn State is “pretty strong” and, numerically, gave it a nine out of 10.
Parsons is keeping his options open, though. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is considering Ohio State, Southern California, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon.
The Ducks, a team he followed closely growing up, just offered him last week.
“It was a dream come true,” Parsons said. “I always wanted to get an Oregon offer.”
But for the time being, Parsons is still resolute in his commitment to Penn State. The factors that caused him to accept Penn State’s offer back in February remain heavily influential.
“The atmosphere and White Out games are unbelievable, and everyone is real friendly,” Parsons said. “It’s a big family. I think it’s just a good surrounding to have for me.”
He was also impressed with the way Penn State emerged in the national spotlight this season. The Nittany Lions vaulted up the College Football Playoff rankings, won the Big Ten Championship and barely lost to USC 52-49 in an epic edition of the Rose Bowl.
Penn State finished the season ranked No. 7 in the AP and Coaches Poll.
Parsons, who visited for the raucous Ohio State game, was proud to see his potential future teammates do so well.
“It was really amazing,” Parsons said. “It caught a lot of recruits’ attention. It was shaky the way it ended, but the team being out there (at the Rose Bowl) was amazing. I’m happy for them and everything that they’ve accomplished this year.”
