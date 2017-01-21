DaeSean Hamilton expected to return for 2017 season

It looks like DaeSean Hamilton will be back in the blue and white next season.
There was speculation that Hamilton, who has one year of eligibility remaining and could switch schools as a graduate transfer without penalty, might move on.
The Virginia native, after an eight-catch, 118-yard performance in the Big Ten Championship game, wasn’t targeted at all in Penn State’s 52-49 defeat.
Despite the lack of looks, Penn State coach James Franklin sounded confident that Hamilton will be with the Nittany Lions for the 2017 campaign.
“We’re anticipating DaeSean to be back, and we’re anticipating him to have a big role for us,” Franklin said at Saturday’s end-of-season press conference. “I think for the most part, our roster is pretty much set now.”
Hamilton has seen his role in the Nittany Lions’ offense diminish by the season.
His redshirt freshman campaign was stellar, hauling in 82 catches (second-most ever by a Nittany Lion) for 899 yards. Hamilton had 45 catches for 580 yards last season, and as the primary slot man in Joe Moorhead’s vertical offense, the receiver’s productivity further decreased (34 catches, 506 yards).
