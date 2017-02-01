National Signing Day: Penn State football signings, updates

Folks, it’s National Signing Day.
In what is one of the wildest days the college football arena sees every year, it could be a rather run-of-the-mill, expected morning and afternoon for Penn State. Many of its recruits have been active on social media the past few days, outspoken about their excitement to join the Nittany Lions.
Save for a flip here and an afternoon announcement there, the drama could be at a minimum for James Franklin and his staff.
But of course, we shall see if that’s the case.
Throughout the day, follow along here for updates on who is faxing in their National Letters of Intent and when.
▪ 6:15 a.m. — The Nittany Lions received their first commit of the day. Three-star defensive tackle Corey Bolds announced his verbal commitment via Twitter less than an hour before he can make his pledge official. The 6-foot-3, 276-pounder is the No. 14 prospect from New Jersey and the No. 45 defensive tackle in the country, according to 247 Sports. He chose Penn State over Rutgers, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Maryland, among other schools. His commitment brings Penn State’s 2017 class to a tentative 20 members.
