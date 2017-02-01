National Signing Day: CJ Thorpe looking to make immediate impact at Penn State

Nope, he’s good.
CJ Thorpe is not interested in redshirting, despite a deep offensive line returning for the Nittany Lions.
Thorpe, a four-star offensive guard, signed with Penn State early Wednesday morning, and is eager to get to Happy Valley to compete for playing time immediately.
“I’m trying to come in and play,” Thorpe said Tuesday night.
Thorpe, an imposing presence on the interior line at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds, is the No. 4 prospect out of Pennsylvania and No. 6 player at his position.
With guard Connor McGovern, guard/tackle Ryan Bates, and tackles Brendan Mahon and Andrew Nelson all returning for the 2017 season, the only hole the Nittany Lions have it as center, left by outgoing senior Brian Gaia. Penn State also has depth in the trenches, with Steven Gonzalez and Chasz Wright earning playing time and Will Fries and Michal Menet waiting in the wings after redshirting in 2016.
However, Thorpe firmly believes he can get in the mix when he arrives for fall camp.
“I’m going to bring that savage mentality,” said Thorpe, whose Twitter handle is fittingly ‘@Truk_Savage.’ “I’m going to come up and play with the mindset they want.”
For a bit, though, Penn State fans were worried Thorpe wouldn’t be coming to the Nittany Lions at all. Despite verbally committing in April, Thorpe officially visited UCLA on Jan. 13, and it was reported that a visit to Michigan was on the books, as well.
However, Thorpe nixed the trip to Ann Arbor last week, reaffirming his pledge to the Nittany Lions.
“I was trying to make sure I made the right decision and check out all the possible opportunities,” Thorpe said.
He had a lot of other offers on the table, too, from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Stanford, Maryland and Tennessee.
Thorpe actually visited the Crimson Tide, but came away unimpressed.
“I personally didn’t really like it,” Thorpe said. “It just seemed like a football factory, which makes sense the way that they are and the way that they’re winning. I personally wasn’t a fan of that.”
He was a fan of the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff, though. The guard, who was primarily recruited by Terry Smith, said he has a great relationship with head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.
He’s looking to build on those bonds when he arrives in Happy Valley.
“Everyone feels like a big family. Everyone is loved. Everyone looks out for you,” Thorpe said of the Nittany Lions. “They’re not just using you for football. They care about your well-being and how you’re going to be after football.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
