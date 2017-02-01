National Signing Day: Tariq Castro-Fields chooses Penn State

Tariq Castro-Fields made his decision — and the Nittany Lions are all smiles.
Castro-Fields, a four-star cornerback from Maryland, signed his letter of intent to play for Penn State on Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day. He chose the Nittany Lions over his homestate Terrapins, as well as Alabama.
Castro-Fields is a major signing to help round out Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class, which looks like it’ll wrap up at 21 members. The 6-foot-1, 173-pounder is the No. 8 player from Maryland and No. 34 cornerback nationwide, according to 247 Sports.
Maryland was thought to be the favorite to land Castro-Fields until Penn State recently cranked up its interest. According to 247 Sports’ timeline, the defensive back officially visited Penn State on Jan. 13, while Nittany Lion coaches visited him on Jan. 12, 17 and 27.
Castro-Fields is the fourth cornerback of Penn State’s 2017 class, joining Lamont Wade, Donovan Johnson and D.J. Brown.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
