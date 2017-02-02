Cumberland Valley’s Charlie Katshir commits to Penn State

A day after James Franklin and his staff inked a top-15 2017 recruiting class, they added a member to an already heralded 2018 group.
Charlie Katshir, a three-star linebacker from Cumberland Valley, verbally committed to Penn State via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
My dream has come true!! I'm coming home #WEARE #107k ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aoRo0sEHBm— Charlie katshir (@CKatshir) February 2, 2017
Katshir, who stands at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, is the No. 15 prospect from Pennsylvania and No. 38 outside linebacker in the country, according to 247 Sports.
He also had offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia and Boston College.
Katshir is also an accomplished wide receiver with the Eagles. Last season, he had 38 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns, while posting six catches, 71 yards and a score against State College.
Katshir is the eighth player of Penn State’s 2018 class, which ranks No. 1 nationally by 247 Sports.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
