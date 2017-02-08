Penn State Football

February 8, 2017 12:48 PM

Blue-White Game kickoff time, advance parking details announced

By John McGonigal

Penn State football’s annual Blue-White Game, the culmination of spring practice, will kick at 3 p.m. on April 22.

Admission to the game, as in previous years, will be free for Beaver Stadium patrons.

Season ticket and season parking holders from the 2016 season were given a parking pass for the Blue-White game.

However, as previously announced, there will be a fee for any non-season ticket or season parking holders. The cost is $20, cash only, for gameday cars and RVs. It’s $60 for overnight RVs and any buses.

All lots, overnight and gameday, open at 8 a.m. on April 21 and 22, respectively.

Fans can purchase Blue-White Game parking permits starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 by calling 1-800-NITTANY or online at GoPSUSports.com/tickets.

Advance parking purchases by phone and olnine will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Starting March 22, fans can also buy parking permits in person at the Bryce Jordan Center.

