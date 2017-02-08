Blue-White Game kickoff time, advance parking details announced

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table. Pause

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

1:00 Sher Bhangra flash mob for What's Poppin

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before