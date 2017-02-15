Chris Godwin, Garrett Sickels invited to NFL Combine

A pair of now-former Nittany Lions are off to Indianapolis.
Penn State’s Chris Godwin and Garrett Sickels were among the 330 players invited to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, it was announced Wednesday morning.
The event is held from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Both Godwin and Sickels skipped their final year of eligibility at Penn State to declare for the NFL Draft, which is hosted in Philadelphia from Apr. 27-29.
Godwin, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound wideout, posted a stellar junior campaign. The Delaware native had 59 receptions for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns, all team-highs.
Godwin performed well throughout the year, but broke out on a national stage in Penn State’s 52-49 defeat to Southern California in the Rose Bowl. The wideout, a projected third-round selection by CBSSports.com, had nine catches for 187 yards and two scores against the Trojans.
Meanwhile, Sickels led an underrated front-four. The defensive end posted team-highs with 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, including a noteworthy performance (3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) in Penn State’s 24-21 upset over Ohio State on Oct. 22.
Sickels is the No. 21 defensive end in the draft class and a projected seventh-round pick, according to CBSSports.com.
Of course, the duo will be returning to a stadium that’ll bring back some fond memories. Sickels, Godwin, and the Nittany Lions celebrated a Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 3 with a 38-31 win over Wisconsin.
Perhaps the duo will leave Indy with similar vibes.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
