Penn State Coaches Caravan, headlined by James Franklin, returns in May

After a one-year absence, the Penn State Coaches Caravan is back — and James Franklin is once again coming along for the ride.
Franklin, athletic director Sandy Barbour and other Nittany Lions head coaches will return for a four-day, seven-stop tour across Pennsylvania from May 8-11.
Franklin is scheduled to participate at all seven locations. Each Coaches Caravan event will feature a meet-and-greet with Franklin and the rest of the coaches.
Other members of the Penn State football coaching staff may also attend select events.
The schedule of events is as follows:
▪ May 8: York (lunch), Philadelphia/King of Prussia (evening reception)
▪ May 9: Hazleton (lunch), Harrisburg (evening reception)
▪ May 10: Pittsburgh (evening reception)
▪ May 11: Altoona (lunch), Williamsport (evening reception)
Complete details on other coaches participating, specific locations, and registration information for the tour will be made available in mid-March.
This is the fifth edition of the Penn State Coaches Caravan.
