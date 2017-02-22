Penn State Football

Penn State Coaches Caravan, headlined by James Franklin, returns in May

By John McGonigal

UNIVERSITY PARK

After a one-year absence, the Penn State Coaches Caravan is back — and James Franklin is once again coming along for the ride.

Franklin, athletic director Sandy Barbour and other Nittany Lions head coaches will return for a four-day, seven-stop tour across Pennsylvania from May 8-11.

Franklin is scheduled to participate at all seven locations. Each Coaches Caravan event will feature a meet-and-greet with Franklin and the rest of the coaches.

Other members of the Penn State football coaching staff may also attend select events.

The schedule of events is as follows:

▪  May 8: York (lunch), Philadelphia/King of Prussia (evening reception)

▪  May 9: Hazleton (lunch), Harrisburg (evening reception)

▪  May 10: Pittsburgh (evening reception)

▪  May 11: Altoona (lunch), Williamsport (evening reception)

Complete details on other coaches participating, specific locations, and registration information for the tour will be made available in mid-March.

This is the fifth edition of the Penn State Coaches Caravan.

John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9

