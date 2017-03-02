After 16-month study, Penn State set to unveil sports facilities plan on March 13

Penn State athletics’ Facilities Master Plan study — a 16-month project to “address needs for the Nittany Lions for the next 20 years” — will be presented to the public at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, at the Hintz Alumni Center.
The study, which addresses potential fixes and upgrades around the practice and gameday venues of Penn State’s 31 sports programs, including Beaver Stadium, will be unveiled the morning of March 13. The potential price tag is still not yet known.
Later that afternoon, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour will lead the on-campus discussion at Robb Hall. Barbour is scheduled to take questions from audience members, and doors open at 3 p.m.
The Facilities Master Plan, which was announced on Oct. 1, 2015, is considered a “road map for Penn State Athletics to create conditions for success for its students, alumni, staff and fans,” according to a news release.
Penn State partnered with Populous, a world-leading architecture and sport event planning firm, on the project. Populous has designed more than 2,000 projects globally, including the 2001 Beaver Stadium expansion and renovation.
