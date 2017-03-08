11 players, including LB Nyeem Wartman-White, to take part in Penn State's Pro Day

Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White, who missed the Nittany Lions' last 11 games due to an unspecified injury, is among the 11 players set to take part in the football team's Pro Day on March 16.
The program released the list of participants Wednesday morning. Among the others who are expected to attend are:
* WR Chris Godwin, who's expected to be the first Nittany Lion off the draft board
* DE Garrett Sickels, who took part in the NFL Combine
* LB Brandon Bell, who suffered an arm injury in the Rose Bowl
* OL Brian Gaia, an honorable mention on the All-B1G team
* S Malik Golden, who made 17 career starts
* DE Evan Schwan, who tied the team lead in sacks (6) last season
* CB Jordan Smith, a career backup known for making several season-defining plays
* LS Tyler Yazujian, who handled all of the long-snapping duties for 40 games
* OL Wendy Laurent, a fifth-year senior who played in 34 career games
* RB Irvin Payne, a walk-on who joined the team last year and played in one game
It's unknown how many NFL teams will show up for Penn State's Pro Day but, due to a new rule that allows up to five undeclared underclassmen to work out, the attendance could receive a boost.
Penn State has not publicly released the list of participating underclassmen -- and it's possible none could take part -- but potential participants would include running back Saquon Barkley, safety Marcus Allen and tight end Mike Gesicki.
