Brandon Bell on missing NFL Combine: “It sucked”

Brandon Bell wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine — and he wasn’t necessarily happy about that.
“It sucked, but it is what it is,” Bell said Thursday. “I’ve always been a guy to say, ‘What happens happens.’ I just have to roll with what I’ve got.”
What the linebacker got was an opportunity to prove himself at Pro Day.
After missing out on the Combine and Senior Bowl, Bell, who left the Rose Bowl early with an elbow injury, said he was 100 percent recovered and ready to go.
The New Jersey native hit 15 reps on the bench press, and while he said he wasn’t sure exactly what his 40-yard dash time was, he was pleased with the performance.
“It was the only chance I got, so I had to make the best of it,” Bell said. “The last three months came down to today, and I feel good about it.”
