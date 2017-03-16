Chris Godwin to meet with Eagles, Steelers

Chris Godwin could be staying in the Keystone State.
After it was reported Tuesday that the Penn State wideout would have a pre-draft meeting with the Steelers, Godwin confirmed his future visit to Pittsburgh — and a stop in Philly is in the cards, too.
Godwin said at Thursday’s Pro Day that he’s set for a pre-draft, private workout with the Eagles, a team that could be looking to select a wideout in the first or second round.
Godwin, who had 59 catches for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, was seen speaking with an Eagles representative early in the afternoon. Philadelphia had three reps at Holuba Hall.
Other teams keeping an eye on Godwin were the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, who were represented by wide receivers coach and Penn State letterman Bobby Engram.
Godwin, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, only participated in position drills Thursday.
“I just wanted to show them that I’m really well-rounded,” Godwin said. “I can do the short, intermediate, and deep routes, all things that’ll help me stand out.”
