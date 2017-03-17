Saquon Barkley vaults into elite tier during Penn State winter workouts

In 2016, Saquon Barkley was just outside strength coach Dwight Galt’s “Tier 3” — the highest of three workout categories, reserved for elite performers.
A superb job by the running back in winter workouts firmly planted him in that elite category.
Barkley was one of 19 players in “Tier 3” after posting a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time, cutting it down from 4.38 last year.
“You get those guys in the 4.3s, and it’s hard to budge them,” Galt said Friday at the Lasch Football Building. “He shaved five-hundredths off his 40, so I was really happy about that.”
Barkley generated viral buzz in 2016 after power cleaning 390 pounds, tying defensive tackle Anthony Zettel’s program record.
Galt didn’t feel the need to push Barkley to break that mark, though, as the rising junior stayed at 390 pounds this offseason.
“We cut him off,” Galt said. “He proved his point.”
