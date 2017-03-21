Penn State offensive lineman Noah Beh leaves program

Offensive lineman Noah Beh is now a former Nittany Lion.
Beh is officially leaving the program, Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed at Tuesday’s spring practice press conference.
A redshirt junior who appeared in 13 games in 2015, the former three-star recruit was suspended for a violation of team rules back in October.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder will transfer to Delaware, according to a report by 247 Sports.
Beh joins fellow offensive lineman Brendan Brosnan and defensive tackle Antoine White as Nittany Lions to leave the program prior to spring practice. State College native Adam De Boef is also retiring.
“All those guys that are leaving us are leaving or left under good circumstances,” Franklin said. “There are different reasons for all of them. They’ve all left, but we’re really, really appreciative of what they did in their time while they were here.”
