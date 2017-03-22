Penn State football names 2017 team captains

The Nittany Lions have announced their three captains for the 2017 season, as voted on by coaches and teammates — Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, linebacker Jason Cabinda and safety/special teamer Nick Scott.
The decisions were made public Wednesday afternoon.
McSorley, a redshirt junior, keyed the Nittany Lions’ explosive offense last year with 3,614 passing yards and 36 touchdowns; Cabinda is a senior leader of the defense after recording 81 tackles despite five missed games due to injury; and Scott, a redshirt junior, had eight special teams tackles in 2016, second-most on the team.
Penn State has one captain each for offense, defense and special teams. Brian Gaia, Brandon Bell and Von Walker, all of whom have graduated and moved on, were the Nittany Lions’ 2016 captains.
