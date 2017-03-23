Penn State football podcast ‘Airing it out’ debuts

Penn State’s spring practice has already started, so we thought it was only fair to finally start up our weekly podcast.
Check back here every week to listen to a new episode of “Airing it Out,” with football writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer. We’ll talk about who’s progressing at practice, the newest recruiting news and what fans can expect to see in 2017. Sometimes we’ll agree, sometimes we’ll disagree (Editor’s note: Josh is usually right) — but we’ll always aim to inform.
Our topics from Episode 1:
▪ 1:05: Expectations — will this season be a disappointment without a Big Ten championship?
▪ 2:10: Of the Nittany Lions who could’ve left, who’s the most important to return?
▪ 4:30: Who’s Penn State going to miss the most, out of the grads and players to declare early?
▪ 6:20: How will the Nittany Lions replace Chris Godwin?
▪ 8:20: What is the most intriguing position change?
▪ 9:30: Who’s the player to watch this spring?
