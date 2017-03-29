Texas defensive back Trent Gordon joins Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class

James Franklin and his staff keep building on their stellar 2018 recruiting class.
Trent Gordon, a heralded defensive back out of Texas, verbally committed to Penn State early Wednesday morning, adding another member to the Nittany Lions’ No. 2-ranked 2018 class.
A four-star safety according to Rivals and a three-star cornerback per 247 Sports, Gordon is listed at 5-foot-11, 172 pounds. He’s the first player listed as a cornerback to be added this cycle by Penn State.
The Marvel High School product is one of two Texas natives in the Nittany Lions’ 12-member class, joining four-star safety Isaiah Humphries.
Gordon, who visited Happy Valley in mid-March, chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, and five other schools in his top-10.
Through a God-trusted process, I will be taking my talents to....... pic.twitter.com/YWPTlOtobQ— SAVAGE 1️⃣8️⃣ (@_TRENTG_) March 29, 2017
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments