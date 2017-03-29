Penn State Football

March 29, 2017

Texas defensive back Trent Gordon joins Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class

By John McGonigal

James Franklin and his staff keep building on their stellar 2018 recruiting class.

Trent Gordon, a heralded defensive back out of Texas, verbally committed to Penn State early Wednesday morning, adding another member to the Nittany Lions’ No. 2-ranked 2018 class.

A four-star safety according to Rivals and a three-star cornerback per 247 Sports, Gordon is listed at 5-foot-11, 172 pounds. He’s the first player listed as a cornerback to be added this cycle by Penn State.

The Marvel High School product is one of two Texas natives in the Nittany Lions’ 12-member class, joining four-star safety Isaiah Humphries.

Gordon, who visited Happy Valley in mid-March, chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, and five other schools in his top-10.

