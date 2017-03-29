Saquon Barkley, teammates train with Dak Prescott on spring break

While their classmates enjoyed a margarita or two over spring break, a few Nittany Lions went to work — and ran into an NFL Pro Bowler.
Saquon Barkley, safety Marcus Allen, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and running back Mark Allen spent spring break in Orlando for the week, where they happened to meet up and train with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
“We wanted to do something different, something new,” Barkley said Wednesday after Penn State’s fifth spring practice. “...You want to go down there, have fun with your buds, but also evaluate yourself and get better.”
Barkley said it was cool to train with Prescott, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and pick his brain about working alongside superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Dez Bryant.
“You can be a pro about your body, a pro about how you approach practice, a pro about being a leader,” Barkley said, recalling what he learned from Prescott. “Just overall become a better player.”
Marcus Allen, who said it was his idea to go down to Orlando, got a lot out of the experience, too. The safety said Prescott offered tips on how to gain an edge by looking at a quarterback’s dropback, among other things.
Every workout Allen tested out in Florida, he’s applied to his offseason training.
“Talking to the guys that know what it’s like to make it there, it’s really good,” the senior defensive back said. “We want to get that type of knowledge so you can put it into your game.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments