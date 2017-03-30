Listen to Episode 2 of Penn State football podcast ‘Airing It Out’

We’re back with the second episode of “Airing It Out,” the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State football podcast with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer.
As a reminder, we’re making this a weekly thing, bringing you everything Nittany Lion football on Wednesday or Thursday nights. Expectations, recruiting news, practice updates — you name it, we’ve got it.
Our topics from Episode 2:
▪ 0:51: Saquon Barkley isn’t taking too many reps in spring camp to avoid injury — what’s the star learning from the sidelines?
▪ 2:30: The world-is-falling what-if: How would Penn State handle Barkley going down?
▪ 5:25: What’s one tidbit you caught from practice Wednesday that no one else did?
▪ 6:57: Outside of Barkley and Trace McSorley, who’s a third Nittany Lion that could compete for national awards?
▪ 10:53: How good can Penn State’s offensive line be from the start of the season?
▪ 12:13: If you could have a Nittany Lion switch positions, who would you pick?
Comments