Autograph session, Fan Fest headline Blue-White Game events

The Blue-White Game is a few weeks away — and so is everything else surrounding the scrimmage.
Penn State announced Monday morning that a player autograph session will go from 12:15 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. on gameday, Saturday, April 22. More details about the autograph session will be released the week of the Blue-White Game, but it’ll take place outside all Beaver Stadium gates.
Fan Fest, which is held along Curtin Road, will last from 10 a.m. all the way up to the game’s 3 p.m. kickoff. Fan Fest will not only have vendors and games for kids, but also feature “My Hero Zero” playing a set starting at 11 a.m.
Admission is free, but there will be a parking charge — $20 for cars and RVs arriving Saturday and $60 for RVs parking overnight on Friday.
