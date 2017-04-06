Reports: Penn State CB John Reid to miss ‘significant time’ with knee injury

Penn State cornerback John Reid suffered a knee injury and will “miss significant time” — possibly the entire 2017 season — according to several reports on Thursday afternoon.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports and later confirmed by DKPittsburghSports.
A Penn State spokesperson did not refute the reports but declined to comment, citing the program’s policy not to discuss injuries. 247’s Sean Fitz cited sources saying the injury “will likely cost (Reid) the 2017 season.”
Reid, a junior who started 16 games in his first two seasons at Penn State, has a redshirt available if needed. The New Jersey native and St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) product had 36 tackles in 2016, including five tackles for loss and an interception.
Reid was also Penn State’s lead punt returner last season, fielding 22 of 30 punts with a 7.5 yards per attempt average.
Along with seniors Grant Haley and Christian Campbell, Reid was one of three starting cornerbacks returning for the 2017 season.
While unfortunate for the Nittany Lion defense, this might open the door for five-star early enrollee Lamont Wade, who has impressed James Franklin during his time in spring camp. Redshirt juniors Amani Oruwariye and Desi Davis and redshirt freshmen Zech McPhearson and T.J. Johnson round out the cornerbacks currently on Penn State’s roster.
The Nittany Lions also have three corners entering the fold in the summer — including four-star corners Tariq Castro-Fields and Donovan Johnson, as well as three-star recruit D.J. Brown.
Stay tuned for further updates.
