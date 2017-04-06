John Reid, Lamont Wade discussed in Episode 3 of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

Third time’s a charm as they say, and we’re back with “Airing It Out,” the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State football podcast with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer.
First, some housekeeping: A reminder that this is a weekly podcast, bringing you everything Nittany Lion football on Wednesday or Thursday nights.
Our topics from Episode 3:
▪ 0:14: Penn State cornerback John Reid is expected to miss significant time with a knee injury — who will step up in his place, and what impact will it have on the 2017 season?
▪ 1:50: If Christian Campbell continues his bad luck with the injury bug, would Lamont Wade be ready to start as a true freshman alongside Grant Haley?
▪ 7:22: John Reid was also Penn State’s primary punt returner in 2016 — who can take over those duties?
▪ 9:13: There aren’t many position battles this spring, but which is the one to watch?
▪ 13:15: What is Penn State’s biggest weakness heading into the 2017 season?
▪ 15:37: We started out talking about John Reid’s value, so to end with a question along those lines: Who is the best Penn State defensive back of all-time?
Comments