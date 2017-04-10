Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Rejoice, Penn State and Philadelphia fans — Matt McGloin is an Eagle.
McGloin, the Nittany Lions’ quarterback who started 22 games from 2010 to 2012, signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia, the team announced Monday morning. He’ll likely serve as the Eagles’ third-stringer behind franchise signal-caller Carson Wentz and primary backup Nick Foles.
McGloin, a former walk-on at Penn State, has improbably been Oakland’s No. 2 since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The Scranton native appeared in 14 games with the Raiders, making seven starts and throwing for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1 quarterback thrived in his senior season at Penn State under head coach Bill O’Brien, with 3,271 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 2012. He finished his career with 6,390 yards and 46 touchdowns, ranking third and second all-time at Penn State, respectively.
McGloin is the second former Nittany Lion on Philadelphia’s roster, joining offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.
