Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin signs with Philadelphia Eagles

1:19 P-O freshman breaks news to mom about winning a family trip to Disney Pause

2:18 Bellefonte man paints Ukrainian Easter eggs

0:51 Prevention is Priceless

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football