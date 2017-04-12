Penn State football tweaking the Blue-White Game format

James Franklin wants to switch things up.
In his fourth Blue-White Game, the head coach intends to have the first-team offense face the second-team defense, and vice versa, when the Nittany Lions take the field at Beaver Stadium next Saturday.
In the past, the first and second teams were on one side, with the third and fourth teams on the other. Due to lack of depth, especially in the first couple years of Franklin’s tenure, there were a lot of interchangeable parts and not much consistency within the squads.
But now that the Nittany Lions have the depth to do so, Penn State is making a change.
“We’ve always wanted to do that,” Franklin said Wednesday night after the Nittany Lions’ 11th spring practice. “We’ve always wanted to make it more of a game so you have a better evaluation.”
The coach has it all mapped out at this point, with how the depth charts will look and whatnot. Tweaks and nagging injuries might keep a player or two out at the last second, causing a late switch — but, as of now, fans should see an improved product.
“Just to make it more competitive, to make it more of a true evaluation for us,” Franklin added. “That’s what we do in practice, go good versus good.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments