Matt McGloin talks signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Penn State fans, and more

In our fourth edition of our “Five Questions” series, we caught up with the newest Philadelphia Eagle — former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin.
McGloin, who signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia on Monday, joins the Eagles after four seasons in Oakland. The Scranton native ranks second and third all-time at Penn State in passing touchdowns and yards, respectively, and has always been a fan favorite.
He talked expectations with the Eagles, fan reaction to his deal and a potential meeting between him and the New York Jets’ Christian Hackenberg.
Q: After taking your time throughout the free agency process, how did you come to the decision to sign with the Eagles?
A: It just felt like the right spot and the right opportunity. Growing up in Pennsylvania, you dream about playing for the Eagles. It’s an incredible opportunity. I really like what they’re doing with the organization right now. I’m really looking forward to working with that staff and the guys in that quarterback room. On top of that, John DeFilippo, the current quarterbacks coach there, I had him my first two years in Oakland. I learned a lot from him, and he definitely, definitely has helped me tremendously in becoming a better quarterback. I’m looking forward to reuniting with him.
Q: When that news broke, it excited a lot of Penn Staters from the Philly area. What was the kind of reaction you got from fans, friends and family?
A: Spending the last four seasons in Oakland with the Raiders, it was tough for family and friends to get to some games. They’re definitely excited to have the opportunity and come down to see more games. In terms of the support, it’s always been there. Penn State fans and people from the Scranton area, the support was there regardless of where I was throughout my career. There were some good times and bad times, and it really is incredible the people who have called and reached out to me. It adds motivation to continue to get better and play this game as long as I can.
Q: Given the Eagles’ situation — Carson Wentz as the franchise guy and Nick Foles signed to a two-year deal — what are your expectations heading into this opportunity?
A: I can’t pay too much attention to all that stuff. I’m really looking forward to working with those two quarterbacks and being a part of that room. They’re two very, very good football players, so I’m excited about that. At the end of the day, all I can do is control what I can control. I just want to continue to do what I’ve always done throughout my career, and that’s going in there, being a good teammate, working hard in the weight room and film room, make the most of the reps and opportunities I’m given, and show the coaching staff that I can get the job done and that I can be depended on if my name is called.
Q: What is the biggest thing you learned in your four years in Oakland that’ll help you now in Philadelphia?
A: You grow each year, with watching film and learning how to play the quarterback position. I’ve been fortunate enough to play for some very good quarterbacks coaches and various offensive coordinators. What I’ve learned is you can’t teach experience. I’ve played a little bit of football now, and I just want to continue to grow.
Q: Last thing here: I don’t know if you saw the schedule come out, but the Eagles face the Jets in the final week of the preseason. Looks like a possible Matt McGloin vs. Christian Hackenberg matchup is on horizon. What do you think about that?
A: (laughs) That’s exciting. I’m sure it’ll be a lot of fun for the Penn State alumni and the Penn State writers — I’m sure they’ll have a blast with that. There are a lot of good Penn State football players throughout the NFL, and it’s always great seeing those after the game, and you always try to follow their careers as much as you can.
