Lack of respect, Saquon Barkley discussed in Episode 4 of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

We’ve now reached the fourth installment of our weekly Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out,” — with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer.
We’ll be coming back with our fifth episode on Thursday, April 20. But, for now, here are the topics for our most recent podcast that you can listen to above:
▪ 0:18: Mike Gesicki made headlines Monday when he told USA Today that Penn State doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Is he right?
▪ 2:40: Why Saquon Barkley was still a national secret early last season
▪ 5:50: What Penn State can do to help steer that national conversation
▪ 8:38: Trace McSorley put up some amazing numbers last season. Is this a case of what goes up must come down?
▪ 12:25: How the Blue-White Game is changing and becoming more competitive
▪ 16:44: Has Matt McGloin found a long-term home in Philadelphia?
Comments