Penn State announces 2017 White Out game opponent

A White Out atmosphere, featuring Jim Harbaugh — oh what a scene that will be.
Penn State announced Tuesday that its annual White Out game will be on Oct. 21, when the Nittany Lions host Michigan. While there’s a solid chance the matchup will be in primetime, a kickoff time has not yet been released.
Penn State is 6-7 in White Out games, with a 24-21 upset over No. 2 Ohio State last year still fresh in the minds of Nittany Lion fans.
Michigan is not a surprising choice for the White Out; the Wolverines are projected as Penn State’s toughest home opponent in 2017. Plus, Penn State’s 49-10 blowout loss to Michigan in 2016 is one of the main reasons the Nittany Lions were kept out of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are now set to play in the most White Out games (five) of any Penn State opponent.
The storylines are endless.
This is the second promotional reveal Penn State has made in the last several days. The Nittany Lions announced Saturday that they’ll honor the 2016 Big Ten Championship team prior to their Sept. 9 game against Pittsburgh, rather than before the season opener (vs. Akron, Sept. 2).
