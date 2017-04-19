Nittany Lions weigh importance of spring practice, Blue-White Game

The atmosphere and tailgating scene of Blue-White weekend certainly draws a crowd.
But the actual game? Sure, the Nittany Lions want to perform well in front of thousands at Beaver Stadium, but it’s essentially a watered down, yet glorified practice.
Just ask running back Andre Robinson.
“They kind of dumb down the spring game,” Robinson said after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s a lot of base stuff, and we’re not going to run stuff we don’t want other teams to see, stuff to save for the season. But everyone still wants to win, compete and make a name for themselves.”
To a degree, James Franklin agreed. The head coach, entering his fourth season at the helm, believes the Blue-White Game has a purpose. It’s helpful for younger players to get a taste of playing at Beaver Stadium in front of a large crowd.
“But to be honest, it’s more about what they did over the 13 practices and the film we have all the coaches’ grade,” Franklin said. “It’s one last hurrah. It’s for the fans and it’s for everything else. I’d say more value is in the practices.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments